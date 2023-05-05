Win a TCR hot lap with D’Alberto at Phillip Island

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series fans have the opportunity to win a hot lap with Tony D’Alberto at the next round at Phillip Island on May 12-14.

Honda Australia has put together a VIP TCR experience that includes a hot-lap with the reigning title winner in his Honda Civic Type R TCR, as well as two General Admission tickets for Saturday May 13, two VIP tickets for Sunday’s action, as well as two nights accommodation at Phillip Island.

“I think it’s super exciting what Honda is offering, it is very much a VIP experience hanging out with the team and being part of it all weekend,” D’Alberto said.

“The winners will be able to get up and close to my Honda Civic Type R TCR race car as well as being around myself alongside the series-winning team at Wall Racing is a prize rarely offered.

“To get a chance to ride alongside myself in the Civic Type R TCR around Phillip Island is a very unique and those cars around there are very exciting, that’s for sure.

“It’s fast, daunting, it’s one of the quickest circuits we have here in the country, so to strap in next to me will be a thrill.

“I’ll make sure to push hard and give the winner an experience they’ll be talking about for years to come.”

If the winners are from interstate, the prize will include return economy airfares as well as the use of a Honda loan vehicle over the weekend.

To enter the competition, send an email to [email protected] and in 25 words or less explain why you and a friend deserve a VIP experience at Phillip Island including a hot lap with the 2022 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series winner.