What to watch on Stan Sport
Friday 5th May, 2023 - 1:30pm
Stan Sport has you covered for motorsport this weekend with Round 9 of the 2022-2023 Formula E Championship.
The all-electric open-wheel category heads to Monaco as the championship enters the second half of the season.
The Monegasque outing follows a double-header in Berlin for Round 7 and 8, with New Zealanders Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy winning each respective race.
Evans led a Jaguar TCS Racing one-two result in Round 7 to claim the eighth victory of his Formula E career, while in Round 8 Envision Racing’s Cassidy carved his way through the field from eighth on the grid to secure the second victory of his Formula E career.
Heading into Round 9, Pascal Wehrlein maintains his advantage at the top of the standings on 100 points, with Cassidy second on 96 points, while Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne is third on 81 points.
In addition to Formula E, Stan Sport will also showcase Round 6 of the Motocross World Championship in Spain, as well as the 2023 season-opener for the World Rallycross Championship in Hungary.
Stan Sport will bring showcase key sessions live and ad-free throughout the weekend.
Formula E Championship in Monaco
|Saturday, April 22
|01:05 AEST
|Brakes Off
|Live on Stan Sport from 1:05 AEST
|15:25 AEST
|Free Practice 1
|Live on Stan Sport from 15:25 AEST
|17:05 AEST
|Free Practice 2
|Live on Stan Sport from 17:05 AEST
|18:30 AEST
|Qualifying
|Live on Stan Sport from 18:30 AEST
|22:30 AEST
|Race
|Live on Stan Sport from 22:30 AEST
MXGP in Spain
|Sunday, April 30
|21:00 AEST
|Race Day Part 1
|Live on Stan Sport from 21:00 AEST
|Monday, May 8
|00:00 AEST
|Race Day Part 2
|Live on Stan Sport from 00:00 AEST
Australian Motorcross Championship in New South Wales
|Sunday, May 7
|13:00 AEST
|Race
|Live on Stan Sport from 13:00 AEST
