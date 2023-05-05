What to watch on Stan Sport

Stan Sport has you covered for motorsport this weekend with Round 9 of the 2022-2023 Formula E Championship.

The all-electric open-wheel category heads to Monaco as the championship enters the second half of the season.

The Monegasque outing follows a double-header in Berlin for Round 7 and 8, with New Zealanders Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy winning each respective race.

Evans led a Jaguar TCS Racing one-two result in Round 7 to claim the eighth victory of his Formula E career, while in Round 8 Envision Racing’s Cassidy carved his way through the field from eighth on the grid to secure the second victory of his Formula E career.

Heading into Round 9, Pascal Wehrlein maintains his advantage at the top of the standings on 100 points, with Cassidy second on 96 points, while Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne is third on 81 points.

In addition to Formula E, Stan Sport will also showcase Round 6 of the Motocross World Championship in Spain, as well as the 2023 season-opener for the World Rallycross Championship in Hungary.

Stan Sport will bring showcase key sessions live and ad-free throughout the weekend.

Formula E Championship in Monaco

Saturday, April 22 01:05 AEST Brakes Off Live on Stan Sport from 1:05 AEST 15:25 AEST Free Practice 1 Live on Stan Sport from 15:25 AEST 17:05 AEST Free Practice 2 Live on Stan Sport from 17:05 AEST 18:30 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport from 18:30 AEST 22:30 AEST Race Live on Stan Sport from 22:30 AEST

MXGP in Spain

Sunday, April 30 21:00 AEST Race Day Part 1 Live on Stan Sport from 21:00 AEST Monday, May 8 00:00 AEST Race Day Part 2 Live on Stan Sport from 00:00 AEST

Australian Motorcross Championship in New South Wales