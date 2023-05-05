Vettel to make F1 return at Goodwood

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel will return to the seat of a Formula 1 car in July.

The German is set to drive a 1992 championship-winning Williams FW14B as part of the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Vettel owns the car he’ll pilot up the famed hill climb as he looks to promote sustainable fuel and the future of motorsport further.

He will also steer a McLaren MP4/8 as driven by Ayrton Senna during the 1993 season.

“It’s great to be coming back to Goodwood after all these years,” Vettel said.

“I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of some of my most memorable cars, which will be running on sustainable fuel over the weekend.

“I’m a passionate racer and it’s important to me that we continue to enjoy driving iconic racing cars today and in the future but that we do so in a responsible way.”

The Duke of Richmond added: “I have fond memories of Sebastian’s first visit to the Festival of Speed in 2012 and am hugely excited to welcome him back to Goodwood.

“I know our fans will be delighted to have an opportunity to celebrate his incredible career and to see him in action on the Hill.

“His attitude towards sourcing alternative fuels absolutely aligns with our plans across the event and the wider Estate to ensure we are shining a light on this important topic and protect motorsport for the next generation.”

It will not be Vettel’s first appearance in the Williams, having driven it using sustainable fuel as part of last year’s British Grand Prix.

It does, however, mark a return to Goodwood, more than a decade after his last appearance when he drove a Red Bull RB7 alongside then team-mate Mark Webber.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed runs from July 13-16, with Vettel to appear on the event’s final two days.