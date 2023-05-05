Team 18 reveals Scott Pye livery for Tasmania SuperSprint

Team 18 has revealed the new livery for the Scott Pye Chevrolet Camaro Supercar at this month’s Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint.

Car #20 will sport major backing from East Coast Car Rentals for Event 4 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Symmons Plains.

In something of a coincidence, it means Pye’s car will carry a livery which is approximately a reverse of that of the #18 Camaro of team-mate Mark Winterbottom, which will have East Coast Car Rentals on the front bar for the remainder of the season.

“It’s great to welcome onboard East Coast Car Rentals as a new partner to the team and to see them onboard my #20 Camaro in Tasmania,” said Pye.

“They’re a new partner to the sport which is exciting, and we’ll be sure to give it everything to deliver them a strong result in Tasmania.

“Symmons Plains should produce plenty of action with the new Gen3 cars. It’s a bullring circuit and after the margins we saw in Perth, I expect the competition to be closer than ever in Tasmania.

“We had a pretty strong round last year with two top 10s, so we’ll work to build on that this year.”

Team Owner Charlie Schwerkolt remarked, “We are thrilled to welcome East Coast Car Rentals as the official car rental partner of Team 18.

“This partnership is a great fit for us and the motorsport industry as a whole. Supercars is a travelling circus and there are thousands of people involved that rely on rental cars around the country, so it’s exciting to have the support of East Coast Car Rentals which will provide outstanding value to our partners, members and fans.

“We look forward to working with the East Coast Car Rentals team throughout the season and building on our partnership into the future.”

The Tasmania SuperSprint takes place on May 19-21.