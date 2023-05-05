> News > Formula 1

Piastri ‘good to go’ following Baku illness

Mat Coch

By Mat Coch

Friday 5th May, 2023 - 8:56am

Oscar Piastri has declared himself ‘good to go’ after battling illness in Azerbaijan

Oscar Piastri has declared himself “good to go” for this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix after battling illness in Azerbaijan a week ago.

The Australian lost more than four kilograms of body weight over the weekend and admitted to eating just four pieces of toast.

He battled on to an 11th-place finish in the race as his condition began to improve and he believes he’s now back to full health.

“The Sunday was probably the best I felt on the weekend,” Piastri said.

“Once the adrenaline kicked in in each session, it was alright – although Saturday, if you had asked me to do the full race, I would have struggled.

“But Sunday, I was okay and feeling pretty good. Once the adrenaline dropped off after the race I wasn’t feeling great again.

“I’m pretty much back how I should be in terms of fitness and just feeling,” he added.

“I don’t know how much I weigh yet, we’ll keep an eye on that, but I’ve managed to get food in the last few days, which is good – certainly no shortage of it!

“I should be good to go.”

Piastri has put in a good account of himself in his opening four races.

A steady build-up during the opening round was seen as a positive despite a mechanical failure ending his race early.

He progressed to Qualifying 3 in Saudi Arabia and completed the full race distance, thought towards the back after opening lap damage dropped him (and team-mate Lando Norris) down the order.

On home soil, Piastri scored points for the first time in his Formula 1 career before battling illness throughout the Azerbaijan weekend.

Of those four events, three were at venues he’d raced at before – Albert Park was the odd one out.

Miami is also a new venue for the 22-year-old, one he sampled in McLaren’s simulator ahead of Azerbaijan.

“Obviously, Melbourne and here are a little bit different where the walls are not immediately next to the track in a few places, so it’s a bit different,” he explained.

“A new track for me this weekend, again, so it’s tough, but I think we’ve got enough practice nowadays to be able to learn enough.”

Opening practice in Miami begins at 14:00 local time on Friday (04:00 AEST, Saturday) with a standard format – three-practice sessions feeding into qualifying and race – in use this weekend.

