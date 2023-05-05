Oliveira ruled out of France MotoGP round due to injury

Miguel Oliveira has been ruled out of next weekend’s French MotoGP round due to injuries caused by a crash at Jerez.

The CryptoData RNF pilot will be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori at Le Mans after his diagnosis worsened following further medical checks.

Oliveira was taken out by Monster Energy Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo at the first corner of the Grand Prix Race at the Spanish MotoGP round when the Frenchman got squeezed between him and Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Ducati) and lost the front.

“While immediate medical attention successfully repositioned his dislocated left shoulder, further assessments revealed a more severe injury, including a fracture in the humerus and an anterior ligamentous labrum injury,” read an RNF statement.

“Although Oliveira and his doctors have decided against surgery, he will need to focus on the healing process and will not be able to participate in the French round.

“The team wishes him a speedy recovery and looks forward to welcoming him back for the Italian GP.

“In Oliveira’s absence, he will be replaced by Lorenzo Savadori.

“As the official Aprilia test rider, Savadori has already had the opportunity to get accustomed to the team and conditions during the official MotoGP test at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto on Monday.”

The situation is something of a repeat of Round 1 in Portugal into Round 2 in Argentina, given Oliveira was collected by Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez in the opening grand prix of the season and had to sit out the following event due to injury.

The Jerez incident led to a red flag, after which the RNF rider did not take the restart, while Quartararo was forced to serve a Long Lap Penalty as punishment.

Round 5 action at Le Mans takes place from May 12-14.