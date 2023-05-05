Morris to race Mustang in Trans Am return

Nash Morris will re-join Trans Am when the series resumes at the Phillip Island next week.

The Queenslander will race a Supercheap Auto-backed Ford Mustang in the second round.

He missed the opening round in Tasmania after he competed in the Trans Am series’ of 2021 and 2022, during which he also wagged campaigns in Dunlop Super 3 and Super 2 respectively.

At Phillip Island he will again race against current and former Super 2 rivals.

At his last outing, at the Bathurst International event, Morris drove his Mustang to a pair of fifths and a fourth.

The 2023 series is led by James Moffat who won the opening round at AWC Race Tasmania aboard his Team Valvoline GRM Mustang.

Lochie Dalton (AWC GRM Mustang) is second ahead of Jaylyn Robotham (Bushwakka/The Racing Academy Mustang) with Owen Kelly (Owen Kelly Motorsport Mustang) and Brett Holdsworth (TPS Group/Breeze Holiday Parks Chev Camaro) the next two.

Dalton said it was clear that the Trans Am competition had been raised this year.

“Coming out of Tassie, I think it was obvious that everyone had stepped it up a lot this year, we have got a few new teams and they are really taking it up to us here at GRM,” Dalton said.

“That means coming into the round, we were a little bit unsure; I knew it would be strong but then you’ve got the new teams right on our tails and outqualifying us.

“There are a lot of big names, Owen has had a very big career in America and in Australia and the same with the likes of Moffat, Brett Holdsworth and even Jaylyn is very experienced in Supercars.”

Newcomer Elliott Cleary makes his Trans Am Series debut at Phillip Island, stepping into The Racing Academy Mustang driven in Tasmania by Tim Slade.

Cleary, a graduate from Karting, was slightly too young to race in the opening round, with his debut to come this weekend alongside teammate Cody Gillis.

Cleary gained recognition with his overall win, which included two race victories, in the Formula Ford Challenge at the Bathurst 12 Hour

Meanwhile, Ben Grice returns in a brand-new Mustang after his Symmons Plains crash.

Grice’s mechanically affected Mustang was hit from behind by an unsighted James Simpson whose Dodge Challenger ended up on its roof.

The Trans Am Series will contest three races as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries event at Phillip Island on May 12-14.

Stan Sport will provide live and uninterrupted coverage from most of Saturday and Sunday’s action, while 9Gem will also broadcast three hours of Saturday afternoon’s racing.

ENTRY LIST – ROUND 2, TRANS AM SERIES

# CLASS SPONSOR DRIVER MAKE COLOUR

03 Outright All American Driveline Ben Grice (VIC) Ford Mustang Red/White/Blue

5 Outright The Racing Academy Cody Gillis (WA) Ford Mustang White

8 Hoosier Cup Wealth Rite Racing Chris Pappas (QLD) Ford Mustang White

19 Outright The Racing Academy Elliott Cleary (NSW) Ford Mustang White

23 Masters Cup Holinger Racing John Holinger (VIC) Chev Camaro Black

27 Outright Dream Racing Australia Tyler Everingham (NSW) Chev Camaro White

29 Outright The Racing Academy Jaylyn Robotham (VIC) Ford Mustang White

30 Outright Tom Hayman Motorsport Tom Hayman (NSW) Ford Mustang Yellow

34 Outright Team Valvoline GRM James Moffat (VIC) Ford Mustang Red

45 Outright AWC Lochie Dalton (TAS) Ford Mustang Black

67 Outright Supercheap Auto Racing Nash Morris (QLD) Ford Mustang Red

73 Outright Owen Kelly Motorsport Owen Kelly (TAS) Ford Mustang White

75 Outright Pioneer DJ Elliot Barbour (VIC) Chev Camaro White

99 Outright TPS Group/Breeze Holiday Parks Brett Holdsworth (VIC) Chev Camaro White/Green

116 Outright Sydney Property Care GRM Edan Thornburrow (NSW) Ford Mustang Black

200 Outright Dream Racing Australia / Auto Fix Joshua Webster (TAS) Chev Camaro White

777 Masters Cup Dream Racing Australia Craig Scutella (NSW) Chev Camaro Blue