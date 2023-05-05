> News > National > Trans Am

Morris to race Mustang in Trans Am return

Garry O'Brien

By Garry O'Brien

Friday 5th May, 2023 - 1:15pm

< Back
Nash Morris

Nash Morris

Nash Morris will re-join Trans Am when the series resumes at the Phillip Island next week.

The Queenslander will race a Supercheap Auto-backed Ford Mustang in the second round.

He missed the opening round in Tasmania after he competed in the Trans Am series’ of 2021 and 2022, during which he also wagged campaigns in Dunlop Super 3 and Super 2 respectively.

At Phillip Island he will again race against current and former Super 2 rivals.

At his last outing, at the Bathurst International event, Morris drove his Mustang to a pair of fifths and a fourth.

The 2023 series is led by James Moffat who won the opening round at AWC Race Tasmania aboard his Team Valvoline GRM Mustang.

Lochie Dalton (AWC GRM Mustang) is second ahead of Jaylyn Robotham (Bushwakka/The Racing Academy Mustang) with Owen Kelly (Owen Kelly Motorsport Mustang) and Brett Holdsworth (TPS Group/Breeze Holiday Parks Chev Camaro) the next two.

Dalton said it was clear that the Trans Am competition had been raised this year.

“Coming out of Tassie, I think it was obvious that everyone had stepped it up a lot this year, we have got a few new teams and they are really taking it up to us here at GRM,” Dalton said.

“That means coming into the round, we were a little bit unsure; I knew it would be strong but then you’ve got the new teams right on our tails and outqualifying us.

“There are a lot of big names, Owen has had a very big career in America and in Australia and the same with the likes of Moffat, Brett Holdsworth and even Jaylyn is very experienced in Supercars.”

Newcomer Elliott Cleary makes his Trans Am Series debut at Phillip Island, stepping into The Racing Academy Mustang driven in Tasmania by Tim Slade.

Cleary, a graduate from Karting, was slightly too young to race in the opening round, with his debut to come this weekend alongside teammate Cody Gillis.

Cleary gained recognition with his overall win, which included two race victories, in the Formula Ford Challenge at the Bathurst 12 Hour

Meanwhile, Ben Grice returns in a brand-new Mustang after his Symmons Plains crash.

Grice’s mechanically affected Mustang was hit from behind by an unsighted James Simpson whose Dodge Challenger ended up on its roof.

The Trans Am Series will contest three races as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries event at Phillip Island on May 12-14.

Stan Sport will provide live and uninterrupted coverage from most of Saturday and Sunday’s action, while 9Gem will also broadcast three hours of Saturday afternoon’s racing.

ENTRY LIST – ROUND 2, TRANS AM SERIES

#       CLASS               SPONSOR                                            DRIVER                                   MAKE                   COLOUR

03     Outright            All American Driveline                        Ben Grice (VIC)                      Ford Mustang      Red/White/Blue

5       Outright            The Racing Academy                          Cody Gillis (WA)                    Ford Mustang      White

8       Hoosier Cup      Wealth Rite Racing                             Chris Pappas (QLD)                Ford Mustang      White

19     Outright            The Racing Academy                          Elliott Cleary (NSW)               Ford Mustang      White

23     Masters Cup     Holinger Racing                                  John Holinger (VIC)                Chev Camaro       Black

27     Outright            Dream Racing Australia                      Tyler Everingham (NSW)       Chev Camaro       White

29     Outright            The Racing Academy                          Jaylyn Robotham (VIC)          Ford Mustang      White

30     Outright            Tom Hayman Motorsport                   Tom Hayman (NSW)             Ford Mustang      Yellow

34     Outright            Team Valvoline GRM                          James Moffat (VIC)                Ford Mustang      Red

45     Outright            AWC                                                    Lochie Dalton (TAS)               Ford Mustang      Black

67     Outright            Supercheap Auto Racing                    Nash Morris (QLD)                 Ford Mustang      Red

73     Outright            Owen Kelly Motorsport                      Owen Kelly (TAS)                   Ford Mustang      White

75     Outright            Pioneer DJ                                           Elliot Barbour (VIC)                Chev Camaro       White

99     Outright            TPS Group/Breeze Holiday Parks       Brett Holdsworth (VIC)          Chev Camaro       White/Green

116   Outright            Sydney Property Care GRM                Edan Thornburrow (NSW)    Ford Mustang      Black

200   Outright            Dream Racing Australia / Auto Fix     Joshua Webster (TAS)           Chev Camaro       White

777   Masters Cup     Dream Racing Australia                      Craig Scutella (NSW)             Chev Camaro       Blue

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]