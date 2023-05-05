Luff to Team 18 for Supercars enduros

Warren Luff will drive with Team 18 in this year’s Supercars enduros.

With Walkinshaw Andretti United having opted against a wildcard for the Bathurst 1000, Luff has now landed a co-driver with Scott Pye in the #20 Chevrolet Camaro for the Sandown 500 and Great Race.

Team 18 has also confirmed the retention of Michael Caruso to drive with Mark Winterbottom in the long-distance races.

Pye, finished second with Luff as a co-driver at Bathurst in both 2017 and 2018, said, “I’m pumped to have ‘Luffy’ onboard for the enduro races this year.

“We’ve obviously got a good history together at Bathurst in particular. I have a lot of faith in his ability and when he is in the car I feel very confident that he’s the man for the job. I’m so excited to have him on board and I think for the whole team it’s a great opportunity.

“Luffy is certainly one of my good friends and I guess that relationship began when we were first co-drivers and he’s a guy that’s loved up and down pit lane.

“You can’t not get along with Luffy, he’s certainly become a good friend of mine and so it’s exciting to go to Bathurst and do that race with a mate and feel like you have the potential of standing on the top step is very special.

“Having Luffy signed away now is a huge confidence boost and I think for us it’s a great opportunity to get a result at both Sandown and Bathurst.

“For Luffy, I think Sandown is a great opportunity to get some miles as well in a race format before Bathurst in this new car, because for every co-driver it’s going to be a whole new challenge, but with Luffy’s background driving so many different types of cars, I think he’s someone that can adapt extremely quickly to the conditions, so I think he’s a great get for the team.

“For me, I’ve got a lot of confidence in his ability jumping into something that’s unfamiliar and being able to deliver.”

Luff remarked, “I am thrilled to be reuniting with Scott Pye as his co-driver at Team 18 for Sandown and Bathurst this year.

“We have great history together from our three years at Walkinshaw, and have great memories from the back-to-pack podiums in 2017 and 2018.

“I’d like to extend my thanks to everyone at Walkinshaw Andretti United for loaning me out to Team 18 for the enduros. It’s great to have their support to stay on the grid and I appreciate the chance to compete with Team 18 at these iconic events.

“Charlie and I go way back to the DJR days in 2009 and 2010 when I teamed up with JC [James Courtney], so it’s great to reunite with him as well. I’ve got a lot of respect of him, he’s built a really strong outfit that’s been getting better year on year.

“I can’t wait to get stuck in to our preparations for Sandown and Bathurst and we’ll be sure to put our best foot forward when enduro season comes around.”

Luff already had a link to Team 18 owner Charlie Schwerkolt from their time at Dick Johnson Racing.

“We’re really excited and what a great get to have Warren Luff come onboard with Team 18 for the enduros this year,” said Schwerkolt.

“I’ve got a bit of history with Luffy going back to ’09 and ’10 when he was driving with James Courtney back at DJR, I’ve known Luffy a long time.

“He’s a steady hand, and experienced operator and with Scott Pye’s speed and performance at the mountain I think they will make a really great combination.

“We were hunting down the best driver we possibly could get. We had a couple of internationals we were looking at and a couple of young Super2 guys. We were looking all over the place to get someone that we really want to fit with the team.

“Bruin [Beasley, Team Manager] reached out to Luffy to see what he was up to and as it turned out Walkinshaw weren’t going ahead with their wildcard programme, so we lucked out and took Luffy on board.

“We are very appreciative of Walkinshaw for being able to loan him out for this opportunity. We really appreciate all the help that Bruce Stewart made to allow an easy transition.

“Luffy’s got six podiums in the last 11 years so he knows the role really well and he’s a strong addition to what is a really talented and experienced endurance lineup, adding to Frosty and Michael Caruso on the other side of the garage.”

The Sandown 500 takes place on September 15-17 and the Bathurst 1000 on October 5-8.