Leclerc on long-term radar but Mercedes committed to Hamilton

Toto Wolff has confirmed Charles Leclerc is on Mercedes’ radar but only as a long-term option.

With seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton yet to sign another contract extension, Leclerc has recently been linked with a switch to Mercedes, even though he has a deal with Ferrari through to the end of 2024.

Leclerc fanned the flames to a certain extent ahead of the recent Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend after being asked whether he or his representatives had held any discussions with Mercedes, to which he replied: “Not yet. Not for the moment.”

The Monégasque did add that he was fully focused on the Ferrari project.

Asked from his perspective whether he had spoken with Leclerc, Wolff smiled and said: “The only time I’ve talked to him (recently) was when we discussed where the gate is in Melbourne to board the plane.”

Wolff, though, added that “nobody doubts Charles’s ability and he’s a good guy.

“I think he’s 100% committed and loyal to Ferrari and it’s his contract, and in the same way we are 100% committed to putting pen to paper with Lewis.”

Pressed by Speedcafe as to whether Leclerc was someone Mercedes would surely have to consider should Hamilton ultimately walk away, Wolff initially joked: “You want that headline!”

He then added: “Charles is a super guy, and for the long-term future he is someone you need to always have on your radar and that’s clear. But not for the short- or the medium-term.”

Hamilton patience being tested

Hamilton is currently on the longest winless streak of his F1 career that now stretches to 25 races, with his patience being tested as Mercedes endeavour to resolve its issues with a car stemming back to the start of last season and the introduction of new aerodynamic regulations.

Wolff recognises Hamilton will have to be patient a while longer if he wants to claim that record-breaking eighth drivers’ title.

“I think he feels very much that he’s still very good, strong, and we feel the same,” assessed Wolff.

“We’re not going to race for a drivers’ championship this year – that is what it looks like at the moment. We just need to give him a car that can do that.

“Hopefully, we can get our package to a winning package this season and then have something that can bring him his eighth title.

“I’ve no doubt he’s motivated to achieve that. That’s what he loves to do, that is his ability, and we have a great relationship with him, both personally myself and within the team.

“He’s been one of the strong pillars over the last 10 years, so we’re in a really good place.”