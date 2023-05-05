Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Miami Grand Prix from Miami International Autodrome.

How to watch F1 Miami Grand Prix

Saturday, May 6

Practice 1, 03:30 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 07:15 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, May 7

Practice 3, 02:15 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 05:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 06:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Post-Qualifying, 07:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, May 8

Pre-race, 04:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 05:25 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Post-race, 07:30 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

No free-to-air coverage of this event is available in Australia.

What to watch for

Over the last few races, overtaking has been the buzzword in Formula 1 as drivers begin to murmur that it’s perhaps not as easy as it was.

That was especially the case in Miami last year, with those fears seemingly increasing with the decrease of the DRS zones for this year’s race.

However, the track has been resurfaced after complaints about the tarmac laid for last year’s event – it even broke up in places.

Teams will therefore have little data on the track despite visiting it a year ago.

They’ll also be looking to gather data on upgrades, many of whom introduced parts in Azerbaijan last week and some with more this weekend.

The wildcard is the weather, with rain a distinct possibility for the race itself.

That aside, the early form guide would again suggest Red Bull is in a strong position as it comes off the back of its third one-two of the season in Baku.

Sergio Perez has shown himself to be comfortable in the 2023 spec car and a capable challenger to Max Verstappen.

How that battle plays out both this weekend and going forward will be a key storyline.

Elsewhere, Oscar Piastri is feeling better after being struck down with illness in Azerbaijan (and still racing to 11th), while Ferrari heads to the United States off its best result of the year so far.

Tyre compounds

Tyre supplier Pirelli has brought tyres a step harder than what we saw in Azerbaijan a week ago.

The white-walled Hard compound tyre is the C2, with the Medium the C3 and the Soft rubber the C4.

Starting pressures for those are 24psi at the front and 20.5psi at the rear – which is half a psi harder if the intermediates are used.

Weather forecast

The intermediate rubber, or perhaps even the full wet, may be called upon on Sunday with a near 50 percent chance of rain around the race start.

On current forecasts, it would be the first time drivers could run on anything but slick tyres, with consistent 29-degree cloudy days expected for Friday and Saturday.

The chance of rain increases late on Saturday evening, rising further through the morning on Sunday before peaking around race start time.

Entry List