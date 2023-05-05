Brad Pitt to cut laps during British GP for F1 film

Film star Brad Pitt is set to cut laps over the course of the British Grand Prix next month as part of shooting for an upcoming F1 movie.

Last month, F1 boss Stefano Domenicali revealed filming would begin on the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced movie at the Silverstone event in July.

At the time, Domenicali described the film as “invasive,” with further details on its impact now coming to light.

Rumours swirled online that Pitt was set to drive a Formula 1 car as part of filming.

However, it’s understood that the Hollywood actor will instead drive a modified Formula 2 or Formula 3 car.

He’ll also be on track solo and therefore does not need a racing licence – a point Colton Herta poked fun at online.

Along with Bruckheimer and Pitt, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is also involved in the project, as is director Joseph Kosinski.

“I don’t know absolutely every single plan of all the different things we could be doing with the paddock and all those sorts of things,” Hamilton said.

“I’m more focused right now on making sure that the script is where it needs to be.

“So that’s where all the time currently is going through the scripts, making sure we’ve got a really great, diverse cast.

“Joe’s focus is to make sure that we’re as embedded into this sport as possible, it’s current, for me it’s to make sure that it’s authentic and that all of you [media], and racing fans, see its authenticity and say this is believable.

“And secondly, have a view of racing from a different perspective than you might see on TV.

“So I’m spending a lot of time right now helping Joe and the team get the script right. That’s an amazing process,s and I really enjoy it.”

It’s understood the broad story follows Pitt, an ex-racer who comes out of retirement to race alongside a rookie.