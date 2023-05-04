Whincup: Bathurst 1000 co-drive a team decision

Triple Eight Race Engineering boss Jamie Whincup says his co-drive with Broc Feeney in this year’s Supercars enduros is a team decision.

The move represents continuity in the #88 Red Bull Ampol Racing entry after Whincup also drove with his replacement at Mount Panorama during Feeney’s rookie season.

The four-time Bathurst 1000 winner is nowadays Team Principal at the Banyo-based operation, but remains a regular behind the wheel of Triple Eight cars in GT World Challenge, including in recent days at Wanneroo Raceway.

It was there that Feeney achieved the third win of his Supercars Championship career, leading every single lap of Race 9 of the season in the #88 Camaro.

“I’m stoked the team has decided that I am the best person to co-drive the #88 car alongside Broc for this year’s endurance races,” said Whincup

“There’s no doubt that Broc is becoming a more confident and competitive driver in the series – you just have to look at his results after the first three rounds to prove that, and I couldn’t ask for a more compatible co-driver.

“He has good morals and a good attitude who knows the definition of hard work, and we’ve enjoyed watching him grow as a driver with the support of a formidable team around him.”

Unlike the last three years, the 2023 Supercars season features two enduros, with the return of the Sandown 500 in September.

“I’m thrilled that Sandown has returned to the enduro calendar this year, allowing us co-drivers to have more time in these Gen3 cars,” added Whincup.

“Having a longer enduro campaign will allow Broc and I, along with Shane [van Gisbergen] and Richie [Stanaway] to work closely together to ensure we’re competitive at both events.”

Feeney and Whincup finished fifth in last year’s Bathurst 1000, when the latter qualified Car #88 in wet conditions.

Starting from 14th, Whincup found himself spinning up Mountain Straight on a chaotic opening lap before barely avoiding a pile-up at The Chase on Lap 5.

Car #88 ran as high as third on merit during the day, with Feeney bringing it to the chequered flag after 161 laps of racing.

Triple Eight has now confirmed its full enduro line-up, with van Gisbergen/Stanaway in Car #97 and Craig Lowndes/Zane Goddard in the wildcard #888 Supercheap Auto Camaro.

The Sandown 500 takes place from September 15-17 and the Bathurst 1000 on October 5-8.