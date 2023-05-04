Tasmania Supercars schedule released

Supercars has revealed the schedule for the next event of the season, the Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint.

The event runs from May 19-21 at Symmons Plains, with the Repco Supercars Championship field on-track on the Saturday and Sunday, while Friday is dedicated to supports.

Practice consists of two, 30-minute practice sessions on Saturday morning, followed by a three-by-15-minute knockout qualifying session and then Race 10 of the season over 42 laps/100km.

Sunday action is a pair of 15-minute qualifying sessions followed by another two, 100km races.

The support programme is comprised of Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, Aussie Racing Cars, the Australian Formula Ford Series, and the Tassie Tin Tops.

Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Shane van Gisbergen swept the 2022 Tasmania Supercars event, and will arrive next month at Symmons Plains in third in the championship, behind Erebus Motorsport’s Brodie Kostecki and Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert.

Tasmania Supercars schedule

Time Category/Competition Session Friday, May 19 1025-1045 Tassie Tin Tops Practice 1055-1125 Porsche Challenge Practice 1 1135-1155 Formula Ford Practice 1 1205-1225 Aussie Race Cars Practice 1235-1305 Porsche Challenge Practice 2 1305-1315 Supercars Demonstration 1320-1340 Tassie Tin Tops Qualifying 1350-1410 Formula Ford Practice 2 1420-1440 Aussie Race Cars Qualifying 1450-1510 Porsche Challenge Qualifying 1510-1520 Supercars Demonstration 1530-1545 Formula Ford Qualifying 1600-1730 Supercars Track Walk Saturday, May 20 0855-0915 Formula Ford Race 1 0930-1000 Supercars Practice 1 1005-1015 Supercars Demonstration 1020-1040 Tassie Tin Tops Race 1 1050-1110 Aussie Race Cars Race 1 1125-1155 Supercars Practice 2 1155-1205 Supercars Demonstration 1210-1230 Porsche Challenge Race 1 1240-1300 Formula Ford Race 2 1320-1335 Supercars Q1 Race 10 1340-1355 Supercars Q2 Race 10 1400-1415 Supercars Q3 Race 10 1415-1425 Supercars Demonstration 1435-1435 Aussie Race Cars Race 2 1445-1505 Porsche Challenge Race 2 1550 Supercars Race 10 (42 laps) Sunday, May 21 0835-0855 Aussie Race Cars Race 3 0910-0930 Tassie Tin Tops Race 2 0945-1000 Supercars Qualifying Race 11 1010-1025 Supercars Qualifying Race 12 1025-1035 Supercars Demonstration 1040-1105 Formula Ford Race 3 1115-1135 Aussie Race Cars Race 4 1145-1230 Porsche Challenge Race 3 1230-1240 Supercars Demonstration 1305 Supercars Race 11 (42 laps) 1420-1430 Supercars Demonstration 1435-1455 Tassie Tin Tops Race 3 1500-1515 Supercars Demonstration 1550 Supercars Race 12 (42 laps)

All times local/AEST/UTC+10