> News > Supercars

Tasmania Supercars schedule released

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Thursday 4th May, 2023 - 11:04am

< Back
Tasmania Supercars schedule

The 2023 Tasmania Supercars event schedule has been released. Picture: Mark Horsburgh

Supercars has revealed the schedule for the next event of the season, the Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint.

The event runs from May 19-21 at Symmons Plains, with the Repco Supercars Championship field on-track on the Saturday and Sunday, while Friday is dedicated to supports.

Practice consists of two, 30-minute practice sessions on Saturday morning, followed by a three-by-15-minute knockout qualifying session and then Race 10 of the season over 42 laps/100km.

Sunday action is a pair of 15-minute qualifying sessions followed by another two, 100km races.

The support programme is comprised of Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, Aussie Racing Cars, the Australian Formula Ford Series, and the Tassie Tin Tops.

Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Shane van Gisbergen swept the 2022 Tasmania Supercars event, and will arrive next month at Symmons Plains in third in the championship, behind Erebus Motorsport’s Brodie Kostecki and Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert.

Tasmania Supercars schedule

Time Category/Competition Session
Friday, May 19
1025-1045 Tassie Tin Tops Practice
1055-1125 Porsche Challenge Practice 1
1135-1155 Formula Ford Practice 1
1205-1225 Aussie Race Cars Practice
1235-1305 Porsche Challenge Practice 2
1305-1315 Supercars Demonstration
1320-1340 Tassie Tin Tops Qualifying
1350-1410 Formula Ford Practice 2
1420-1440 Aussie Race Cars Qualifying
1450-1510 Porsche Challenge Qualifying
1510-1520 Supercars Demonstration
1530-1545 Formula Ford Qualifying
1600-1730 Supercars Track Walk
Saturday, May 20
0855-0915 Formula Ford Race 1
0930-1000 Supercars Practice 1
1005-1015 Supercars Demonstration
1020-1040 Tassie Tin Tops Race 1
1050-1110 Aussie Race Cars Race 1
1125-1155 Supercars Practice 2
1155-1205 Supercars Demonstration
1210-1230 Porsche Challenge Race 1
1240-1300 Formula Ford Race 2
1320-1335 Supercars Q1 Race 10
1340-1355 Supercars Q2 Race 10
1400-1415 Supercars Q3 Race 10
1415-1425 Supercars Demonstration
1435-1435 Aussie Race Cars Race 2
1445-1505 Porsche Challenge Race 2
1550 Supercars Race 10 (42 laps)
Sunday, May 21
0835-0855 Aussie Race Cars Race 3
0910-0930 Tassie Tin Tops Race 2
0945-1000 Supercars Qualifying Race 11
1010-1025 Supercars Qualifying Race 12
1025-1035 Supercars Demonstration
1040-1105 Formula Ford Race 3
1115-1135 Aussie Race Cars Race 4
1145-1230 Porsche Challenge Race 3
1230-1240 Supercars Demonstration
1305 Supercars Race 11 (42 laps)
1420-1430 Supercars Demonstration
1435-1455 Tassie Tin Tops Race 3
1500-1515 Supercars Demonstration
1550 Supercars Race 12 (42 laps)

All times local/AEST/UTC+10

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]