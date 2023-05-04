Tasmania Supercars schedule released
Thursday 4th May, 2023 - 11:04am
Supercars has revealed the schedule for the next event of the season, the Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint.
The event runs from May 19-21 at Symmons Plains, with the Repco Supercars Championship field on-track on the Saturday and Sunday, while Friday is dedicated to supports.
Practice consists of two, 30-minute practice sessions on Saturday morning, followed by a three-by-15-minute knockout qualifying session and then Race 10 of the season over 42 laps/100km.
Sunday action is a pair of 15-minute qualifying sessions followed by another two, 100km races.
The support programme is comprised of Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, Aussie Racing Cars, the Australian Formula Ford Series, and the Tassie Tin Tops.
Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Shane van Gisbergen swept the 2022 Tasmania Supercars event, and will arrive next month at Symmons Plains in third in the championship, behind Erebus Motorsport’s Brodie Kostecki and Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert.
Tasmania Supercars schedule
|Time
|Category/Competition
|Session
|Friday, May 19
|1025-1045
|Tassie Tin Tops
|Practice
|1055-1125
|Porsche Challenge
|Practice 1
|1135-1155
|Formula Ford
|Practice 1
|1205-1225
|Aussie Race Cars
|Practice
|1235-1305
|Porsche Challenge
|Practice 2
|1305-1315
|Supercars
|Demonstration
|1320-1340
|Tassie Tin Tops
|Qualifying
|1350-1410
|Formula Ford
|Practice 2
|1420-1440
|Aussie Race Cars
|Qualifying
|1450-1510
|Porsche Challenge
|Qualifying
|1510-1520
|Supercars
|Demonstration
|1530-1545
|Formula Ford
|Qualifying
|1600-1730
|Supercars
|Track Walk
|Saturday, May 20
|0855-0915
|Formula Ford
|Race 1
|0930-1000
|Supercars
|Practice 1
|1005-1015
|Supercars
|Demonstration
|1020-1040
|Tassie Tin Tops
|Race 1
|1050-1110
|Aussie Race Cars
|Race 1
|1125-1155
|Supercars
|Practice 2
|1155-1205
|Supercars
|Demonstration
|1210-1230
|Porsche Challenge
|Race 1
|1240-1300
|Formula Ford
|Race 2
|1320-1335
|Supercars
|Q1 Race 10
|1340-1355
|Supercars
|Q2 Race 10
|1400-1415
|Supercars
|Q3 Race 10
|1415-1425
|Supercars
|Demonstration
|1435-1435
|Aussie Race Cars
|Race 2
|1445-1505
|Porsche Challenge
|Race 2
|1550
|Supercars
|Race 10 (42 laps)
|Sunday, May 21
|0835-0855
|Aussie Race Cars
|Race 3
|0910-0930
|Tassie Tin Tops
|Race 2
|0945-1000
|Supercars
|Qualifying Race 11
|1010-1025
|Supercars
|Qualifying Race 12
|1025-1035
|Supercars
|Demonstration
|1040-1105
|Formula Ford
|Race 3
|1115-1135
|Aussie Race Cars
|Race 4
|1145-1230
|Porsche Challenge
|Race 3
|1230-1240
|Supercars
|Demonstration
|1305
|Supercars
|Race 11 (42 laps)
|1420-1430
|Supercars
|Demonstration
|1435-1455
|Tassie Tin Tops
|Race 3
|1500-1515
|Supercars
|Demonstration
|1550
|Supercars
|Race 12 (42 laps)
All times local/AEST/UTC+10
