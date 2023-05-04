Red Bull reveals fan-designed Miami GP livery

Red Bull Racing has revealed a new, fan-designed livery for this weekend’s Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

The RB19s of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will roll out at the Miami International Autodrome with a pink, blue, and purple look.

The initiative is part of the ‘Make Your Mark’ campaign, whereby members of Red Bull’s ‘The Paddock’ loyalty programme were given the chance to design the livery for the three races in the United States in 2023.

Martina Andriano’s design was selected by a judging panel led by Team Principal Christian Horner and which included representatives of partners Mobil 1, Oracle, and Bybit.

“The Make Your Mark initiative is great, to give our fans the opportunity to influence our design at the three USA races is something you just don’t see other teams doing,” said Horner.

“It’s important to the Team to be able to involve our fans in what we do and give them unique opportunities like this.

“I think Martina, has done a great job and the livery looks incredible when you see it in real life.

“The design keeps the ethos of who we are but introduces Miami to the RB19 as well. We are definitely going to stand out when you see that car on track.

“I’m intrigued to see what people come up with for Austin and of course Las Vegas, that promises to be really exciting.”

Andriano is a Graphic Design student from Argentina, who will be in attendance in Miami this weekend.

“The moment when I found out I’d won, I was shocked and speechless, I couldn’t believe it – it feels like a crazy dream,” she remarked.

“The first thing I thought about when I started my design was how the air flows through and over the car, then how it moves and how fast it is and that is where my inspiration came from.

“Then, of course I wanted to represent Miami and Miami’s race so all of that was the inspiration.

“Since I started studying my degree in graphic design I wanted to design something for a car, like a livery, a suit or a helmet, and even before that I knew that one day I wanted to work in Formula 1 so getting this opportunity from Oracle Red Bull Racing is something huge.

“This is going to be my first ever race, the car is going to have my design and I’m going to be in the garage. It’s going to be an amazing week.”

Verstappen leads by six points over Perez at the top of the World Drivers’ Championship after the latter headed the former to a Red Bull one-two last time out in Baku.

Practice 1 in Miami starts on Friday at 14:00 local time/Friday at 18:00 UTC/Saturday at 04:00 AEST.