New name for Bathurst 12 Hour

The Bathurst 12 Hour is set to have a new name in 2024, due to a shuffle within Supercars’ sponsorship portfolio.

Having been commercially known as the ‘Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour’ since 2013, a new date for the 2024 event was announced yesterday without referencing to a title sponsor.

That omission has now been explained, with Liqui Moly moving from the Supercars-run GT event to be the Official Oil and Lubricant Partner for this year’s Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight and Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500.

Furthermore, according to Supercars’ announcement, Liqui Moly will be “taking up the Official Oil and Lubricant title for Supercars’ Perth event in the 2024 and 2025 Repco Supercars Championship seasons,” which is further indication of the championship’s confidence of a new state government deal for its annual stop at Wanneroo Raceway.

“Liqui Moly and the Supercars team have had a long-standing relationship over the past 10 years with our involvement in the Bathurst 12 Hour,” said Peter Baumann, Liqui Moly Global Marketing Director. “With our involvement in top tier motorsport around the world, it only made sense for us to get involved with Australia’s top tier in Supercars.

“From an international perspective, we are happy with our new, multi-year agreement, and being the official lubricant partner of three Supercars events per year gives us the chance to participate in the most popular motorsport series in Australia. As this national championship delivers great sport, motorsport fans from all over the world will be following and taking notice of our brand.”

Bathurst 12 Hour Event Director Shane Rudzis remarked, “The Bathurst 12 Hour has seen significant growth over the past 10 years, both in terms of public profile and the level of competition on the track.

“Liqui Moly has been an integral part of that growth, and we as well as race fans across Australia are grateful for their involvement in what has become an extremely popular event both domestically and internationally.

“We are excited to have announced a new date for the 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour for mid-February, and are looking forward to making more exciting announcements about the event in the near future.”