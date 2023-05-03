> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: McLaughlin wins in Alabama

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 3rd May, 2023 - 4:38pm

Scott McLaughlin won Round 4 of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series, the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, after a tactical battle with pole-sitter Romain Grosjean.

It was McLaughlin’s first win of the season – and the fourth winner in four rounds – and sets the ball rolling for the Month of May.

Here are some of our favourite images from Barber Motorsports Park. Read the race report here.

Romain Grosjean_ Scott McLaughlin_ Will Power - Children_s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m77995
Scott McLaughlin - Children_s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - By_ Chris Owens_Ref Image Without Watermark_m77911
Romain Grosjean_ Will Power and Scott McLaughlin_Ref Image Without Watermark_m77916
Scott McLaughlin - Children_s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m77994
Scott McLaughlin and Roger Penske - Children_s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m77992
Scott McLaughlin - Children_s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - By_ Karl Zemlin_Ref Image Without Watermark_m77936
Pato O_Ward - Children_s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - By_ James Black_Ref Image Without Watermark_m78038
Scott Dixon and Will Power - Children_s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - By_ James Black_Ref Image Without Watermark_m78060
Romain Grosjean - Children_s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m77981
Felix Rosenqvist - Children_s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - By_ Karl Zemlin_Ref Image Without Watermark_m77704
Marcus Ericsson - Children_s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - By_ Karl Zemlin_Ref Image Without Watermark_m77681
Pato O_Ward - Children_s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m77740
Rinus VeeKay - Children_s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - By_ James Black_Ref Image Without Watermark_m78080
Romain Grosjean - Children_s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m77755
Romain Grosjean - Children_s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m77974
Will Power - Children_s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m77729
Scott McLaughlin - Children_s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m77990
Scott Dixon - Children_s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m77966
Scott Dixon - Children_s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - By_ James Black_Ref Image Without Watermark_m78050
Romain Grosjean - Children_s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - By_ James Black_Ref Image Without Watermark_m78046
Rinus VeeKay and Scott McLaughlin - Children_s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - By_ Karl Zemlin_Ref Image Without Watermark_m78041
Marcus Ericsson - Children_s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m77978
Josef Newgarden - Children_s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - By_ James Black_Ref Image Without Watermark_m78066
Alexander Rossi - Children_s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m77967

