PHOTOS: McLaughlin wins in Alabama
Wednesday 3rd May, 2023 - 4:38pm
Scott McLaughlin won Round 4 of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series, the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, after a tactical battle with pole-sitter Romain Grosjean.
It was McLaughlin’s first win of the season – and the fourth winner in four rounds – and sets the ball rolling for the Month of May.
Here are some of our favourite images from Barber Motorsports Park. Read the race report here.
