New date for 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour

The 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour will be held on February 16-18 and will remain the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli.

Confirmation of the mid-February timing, with the 2023 race held on February 3-5, comes after consideration of where the event sits in relation to global categories, and is aimed at encouraging the already strong international contingency that heads to Mount Panorama each year.

“There has been extensive consultation into the revised date, all of which is aimed at further growing the race as one of the leading GT endurance races in the world,” said Bathurst 12 Hour Event Director, Shane Rudzis.

“It is only a two-week shift, however it creates several positives for our competitors from both Australia and overseas.

“Moving two weeks later allows for some separation from the start of the United States’ season at the Daytona 24 Hour and opens the potential for participation from those teams.

“The slightly later start will also allow for Australian teams to better prepare across the Christmas/New Year period, while also allowing European teams to better manage their freight and travel logistics at the end of the current season.

PHOTOS: 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour.

The 2023 Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour saw a second consecutive victory by The SunEnergy1 Mercedes-AMG of Jules Gounon/Kenny Habul/Luca Stolz after a dramatic ending to the race, which among heavy hitters included Team GruppeM, Manthey EMA and Craft Bamboo.

A significant drawcard for fans in 2023 was the participation of seven-time MotoGP World Champion Valentino Rossi, racing for Team WRT, while significant local talent including former winners Craig Lowndes, Shane van Gisbergen were among other Supercars drivers – such as Anton De Pasquale, who competed with Grove Racing.

Also helping pull record attendance was the demonstration of the 2011 World Championship-winning Red Bull RB7 Formula 1 car driven by New Zealand’s Liam Lawson around the 6.213km circuit alongside a Gen3 Camaro Supercar steered by van Gisbergen.

“The race will remain the start of the Australian racing calendar and launch the 2024 season with a bang in New South Wales,” said Rudzis.

“Our thanks go to our partners at Destination New South Wales, the Bathurst Regional Council, SRO Group and all our partners for their support as we continue to build Australia’s International Enduro into the future.”