Speedcafe to livestream Adelaide Motorsport Festival

Speedcafe.com has been announced as the Official Livestream Partner for the 2024 Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

Australia’s leading motorsport news website will broadcast next year’s event, which will be held the week before the 2024 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix in March 2024.

The deal arrives during a key period of growth and expansion at Speedcafe.com, with the website recording its highest annual readership in its 13-year history in 2022.

It marks an expansion of the live motorsport offering from Speedcafe.com and follows the announcement of the website as the international streaming partner for the SpeedSeries in 2023.

In a joint statement, Speedcafe.com co-owner Karl Begg and Adelaide Motorsport Festival Event Director Tim Possingham welcomed the partnership.

“Speedcafe.com is pleased to be announced as the live streaming partner for the 2024 Adelaide Motorsport Festival,” Begg said.

“The Adelaide Motorsport Festival is a premier motorsport event and we are proud to have been selected to showcase this event to a wider audience.

“The partnership with the Adelaide Motorsport Festival is another feather in the cap for Speedcafe.com.”

“We recognise Speedcafe as the leading source of motorsport news in Australia and we are excited to form a partnership with them for greater reach and exposure for our event,” Possingham added.

“The event has received such a tremendous amount of positive feedback following its return in 2023, with partnerships such as this with Speedcafe helping us to continue to grow over the coming years.”

The Adelaide Motorsport Festival returned in spectacular fashion this year, featuring demonstration runs involving classic Formula 1 cars and V8 Supercars driven by international and Australian motorsport stars.

A highlight of this year’s event was Formula 1 race winner Valtteri Bottas driving the 2016 Bathurst 1000-winning Holden Commodore VF.

Australian motorsport drivers that featured at the event included seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner Craig Lowndes, as well as Dunlop Super2/Super3 Series drivers Aaron Seton and Jett Johnson.

Lowndes drove a Benetton B186 driven by Gerhard Berger in the 1986 Formula One season, with Seton behind the wheel of a historic Ford Sierra RS500, while Johnson steered a Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR around the shortened Adelaide circuit.

The livestream announcement follows the formation of the Adelaide Motorsport Festival Ambassadors’ Club, which features the likes of Bottas, Lowndes, Stefan Johansson, Vern Schuppan, David Brabham and more as ambassadors for the event.