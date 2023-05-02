Motorsport Australia releases four-pronged Strategic Plan

Motorsport Australia has released its Strategic Plan for 2023-25, identifying four broad goals for the organisation.

Encompassing the professional level all the way down to the grassroots, the four goals are:

Expand and increase participation and engagement in motorsport

Improve participant experience across all touchpoints

Secure and improve access to facilities

Minimise our environmental footprint and commence work towards net-zero carbon dioxide emissions

The participation goal includes aims to grow the number of both competition and officials licence holders, while that of participant experience largely pertains to improvements in digital systems.

On access to facilities, success indicators include “a strategy to deliver a ‘Home for Motorsport’”, which comes off the back of the announcement of state government funding for planning of the new Avalon circuit, and “further strategies to actively lobby governments at all levels and private investors to encourage investment in motorsport infrastructure.”

Notably, the environmental goal includes “Test[ing] at least one sustainable fuel technology in competition,” with Motorsport Australia also aiming to become a certified carbon neutral organisation.

President Andrew Fraser said, “The four clear goals outline the challenges and opportunities that will come our way in future years, as well as giving us the opportunity to innovate, lead and embrace changing technology.

“While the Plan acknowledges our existing strengths, it also clearly outlines the areas we will prioritise to ensure our sport remains strong and sustainable. As a member-based organisation, we exist for our members and that’s clearly our focus.

“As an organisation, we are committed to this plan so that more people enjoy more motorsport more often. Ultimately, the more people involved in the sport the better. Of course, it’s up to Motorsport Australia to drive that growth and not sit on our hands as the world around us changes.”

Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca remarked, “The 2023-2025 Motorsport Australia Strategic Plan is a significant document outlining our goals and ambitions for the years ahead.

“While there is a focus on 2023-2025, the Plan also takes a longer-term view on the sport, particularly when it comes to the importance of facilities and the environment.

“We are pleased to say the work on a number of the strategies outlined in the Plan is already well underway.”

Motorsport Australia has also released audited financial results for 2022, with a reduced deficit of $288,492 compared to the 2021 figure of $488,550.

Normalised EBITDA (JobKeeper, sale of property removed) for 2022 is a surplus of $313,697.

In further announcements, Motorsport Australia has created an Environment and Sustainability Committee in line with its Climate and Environment Action Plan.

The committee includes:

John Murphy – Chair – an experienced and highly respected consultant who has worked with Formula 1, FIA and Motorsport Australia

Tim Watsford – Supercars’ Innovation and Sustainability Officer

Colin Trinder – an experienced motorsport consultant who has been involved in previous environmental projects

Sarah Lowe – Australian Grand Prix Corporation’s Project Officer, Sustainability

Bradley Eyes – former Dick Johnson Racing team member and sustainability advocate

Jamie Augustine – Motorsport Australia’s Risk and Safety Manager

Nicky Lennon – CEO’s Delegate – Motorsport Australia People & Culture Manager

Chantel Collins – Executive Officer – Motorsport Australia State Administration & Participation Officer

The release of the Strategic Plan and financials come ahead of tomorrow night’s online Member Forum (starting at 19:30 AEST).