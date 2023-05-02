McLaughlin predicts an ‘awesome Month of May’

Scott McLaughlin is determined to use his Alabama victory as a springboard to even greater success during the Month of May.

IndyCar captures a global focus throughout May with the entire month geared towards the iconic Indianapolis 500.

McLaughlin has a mixed relationship with the deceptively simple-looking venue, topping multiple sessions but also suffering dreadful luck in the race itself, finishing P20 and 40 seconds off the victor on debut, and crashing out spectacularly on lap 150 last term.

Yet this time, McLaughlin starts the month as the most recent race winner and having shown strong pace at both St. Pete and Long Beach.

“May is going to be an awesome time for us, I can’t wait,” said McLaughlin.

“The best race in the world is coming up soon so to end April like this and hopefully start May on a good note is a really proud achievement.”

McLaughlin’s focus on the IndyCar showpiece event was evident from Friday in Alabama after he topped the opening practice session.

Asked how difficult it was to focus on the weekend with the Indy 500 being just around the corner, he said: “It [a win] would really set us up well for the month, give us a lot of confidence. Not that we’re lacking any, but it would be a nice little pep.

“I always circle this one on the calendar as a very important one. Get out of here with some solid points and look to what is going to be a pretty long month of May.”