> News > Bikes > MotoGP

Bezzecchi fastest in Jerez MotoGP test

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Tuesday 2nd May, 2023 - 9:17am

< Back
Marco Bezzecchi was fastest in the Jerez MotoGP test. Picture: MotoGP.com

Marco Bezzecchi was fastest in the Jerez MotoGP test. Picture: MotoGP.com

Marco Bezzecchi has set the fastest lap of the Jerez MotoGP test in a VR46 Ducati one-two.

The field stayed on at the Andalucian circuit for the first in-season Official Test of 2023 after a dramatic Spanish round which saw Red Bull KTM’s Brad Binder win the Sprint and the Ducati Team’s Francesco Bagnaia take out the Grand Prix race.

Monster Energy Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo spent the bulk of the eight-hour test session on top, setting a 1:37.304s in the first hour.

Prima Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martin clocked a 1:37.089s in the next hour before Quartararo hit back with a 1:36.725s which was the benchmark until the final hour.

That effort would leave the Frenchman third on the timesheet all told, with Bezzecchi going as quick as a 1:36.574s and Luca Marini setting a 1:36.678s on the other Mooney VR46 Racing Team entry.

Gresini Racing’s Fabio Di Giannantonio ended up fourth on a 1:36.963s on another 2022-specification Desmosedici, which were, of course, absent any development parts.

In fact, across the Ducatis, the only noticeable new item was the belly pan on Johann Zarco’s Pramac motorcycle.

Aprilia Racing’s Maverick Viñales and Aleix Espargaro wound up fifth and seventh respectively, with both practicing starts during the day but the Noale marque also content with largely fine-tuning its existing RS-GP package.

Splitting them on the timesheet was Bagnaia, with eighth through 10th being Binder, Jorge Martin (Pramac Ducati), and Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati).

Idemitsu LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami was first of the Honda riders in 12th, while Jack Miller finished 14th on his Red Bull KTM.

Both the Queenslander and team-mate Binder were seen trying the aerodynamic parts which test rider Dani Pedrosa rode with during the weekend.

Round 5, the French MotoGP, will be held at Le Mans on May 12-14.

Results: Jerez Official Test

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Time Gap 1st/prev
1 72 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 1:36.574
2 10 Luca MARINI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 1:36.678 0.104/0.104
3 20 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:36.725 0.151/0.047
4 49 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 1:36.963 0.389/0.238
5 12 Maverick VIÑALES ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1:36.964 0.390/0.001
6 1 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:37.024 0.450/0.060
7 41 Aleix ESPARGARO ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1:37.060 0.486/0.036
8 33 Brad BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:37.068 0.494/0.008
9 89 Jorge MARTIN ESP Prima Pramac Racing Ducati 1:37.089 0.515/0.021
10 73 Alex MARQUEZ ESP Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 1:37.189 0.615/0.100
11 25 Raul FERNANDEZ ESP CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team Aprilia 1:37.285 0.711/0.096
12 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 1:37.314 0.740/0.029
13 5 Johann ZARCO FRA Prima Pramac Racing Ducati 1:37.326 0.752/0.012
14 43 Jack MILLER AUS Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:37.431 0.857/0.105
15 36 Joan MIR ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:37.516 0.942/0.085
16 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:37.543 0.969/0.027
17 42 Alex RINS ESP LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 1:37.722 1.148/0.179
18 37 Augusto FERNANDEZ ESP GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 KTM 1:37.739 1.165/0.017
19 6 Stefan BRADL GER HRC Test Team Honda 1:37.782 1.208/0.043
20 26 Dani PEDROSA ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:38.397 1.823/0.615
21 94 Jonas FOLGER GER GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 KTM 1:38.542 1.968/0.145
22 32 Lorenzo SAVADORI ITA CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team Aprilia 1:38.558 1.984/0.016

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]