Back to back ARC rounds for Heinrich

Joel Heinrich has won the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series Round 2, his second in a row, this time at Queensland Raceway where the category supported the Australian Superbike Championship.

Unlike his dominant four victories at round one, Heinrich only won one race as Brandon Madden, Reece Chapman and Rylan Gray scored victories. Heinrich scored the round ahead of 2022 champion Josh Anderson, Gray, Madden, Kody Garland and Kyle Ensbey.

Race three started with the top ten finishers from race two reversed. It was won by Chapman from fellow Mustang drivers Garland and Ensbey. They had an almost two second advantage over a big group of cars battling for fourth.

Lachlan Bloxsom (Camaro) held on to beat Anderson (Mustang), Madden (Camaro), Heinrich (Mustang), Anthony Di Mauro (Camaro), Gray (Camaro) and James Ward (Mustang).

Scheduled to start on the front row, Lachlan Ward (Camaro) and Kent Quinn (Mustang) had mixed fortunes. Ward was stopped before the start and Quinn led briefly before passed at turn three by Chapman, and eventually finished 11th.

The race was scheduled for 12 laps but only ran eighth, due to a safety car at the end of lap one. Nathan Williams (Mustang) was given a helping hand and speared off at turn one, and shortly after Charlotte Poynting (Mustang) was left stranded at turn three. Cody Brewczynski (Mustang) and Scott Dornan (Camaro) were off at turn two, yet recovered to finish 17th and 18th.

Anderson and Garland shared the front row for the fourth and final race. The latter took the lead from the start and led the first two laps before Anderson took over. In the background Gray who started eighth had worked his way up the order and took the lead on lap five.

Gray was able to pull away and was able to eke out a 5.3 second advantage by flag fall. He was helped by the intense battle for second between Anderson, Garland and Heinrich. On the last lap Heinrich gained the ascendancy and finished ahead of Anderson and Chapman.

Garland ran wide between turns four and five, and had contact from Anderson that saw him off the circuit at turn six. He recovered to finish eighth behind Brewczynski, Anthony Di Mauro (Camaro), Ensbey and Madden who went off at turn two while in the leading mix. Anderson was relegated to 12th with a post-race penalty.