Wood keeps win after investigation over Super2 restart

Ryan Wood has been cleared after coming under investigation over the restart which saw him take a decisive lead in Race 2 for the Dunlop Super2 Series in Perth.

Eggleston Motorsport requested the investigation after Wood passed Kai Allen for first position when the 40-minute contest went green again with less than seven minutes to go.

However, having been found to have not overlapped before the green flag was shown, the Walkinshaw Andretti United driver was not penalised and therefore keeps his win.

“Following a Request for Investigation from Eggleston Motorsport alleging Car 2 overlapped Car 26 on the second Safety Car restart before the Green Flag was displayed and a Post-Session review of all available broadcast vision, the Deputy Race Director in consultation with the Driving Standards Advisor determined that Car 2 did not have overlap on Car 26 before the Green Flag was displayed, nor before the apex of the final turn and therefore no breach of the Rules could be substantiated and for that reason the matter was not referred to the Stewards,” read the stewards report.

Wood had been able to achieve an overlap on Allen as they exited Turn 7 for the restart in question and would complete the pass at the other end of pit straight as the Eggleston driver ran wide on the dirty side of the road and dropped a further three positions.

The New Zealander would not be headed in the eight laps which remained, and thus completed a sweep of the weekend’s two races at Wanneroo Raceway.

WAU team-mate Zach Bates had assumed second place at the restart but had to serve a drive-through penalty as punishment for the incident which caused that Safety Car, when he shunted Tickford Racing’s Brad Vaughan.

Aaron Love (Blanchard Racing Team) thus took over second position and Cooper Murray (Eggleston) third, which is how they remained for the duration.

Post-race, Wood did indeed commit an act which got him into trouble with stewards.

He entered the pit lane after receiving the chequered flag, a breach of Super2 procedure, and was slapped with a $500 fine.

The rookie is now sixth in the Super2 Series standings, 114 points behind leader Zak Best (Anderson Motorsport).