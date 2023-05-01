Whincup reveals terms of SVG contract

Triple Eight chief Jamie Whincup has revealed a crucial new detail of Shane van Gisbergen’s renewed contract.

Originally described as a multi-year deal from 2024, it emerged over the weekend at the Perth SuperSprint that van Gisbergen has a limited option to leave after just one season.

Despite speculation that the agreement is nominally for three years, Whincup clarified that the reigning Supercars champion has re-signed with Red Bull Ampol Racing for two more years with specific terms for an early separation.

The seven-time V8 champion elaborated on the specifics of the agreement after SVG admitted in an interview with Fox Sports’ Jess Yates that he could exit Triple Eight after the first year to race outside Supercars.

“It’s a two-year deal with an option for 2025,” Whincup told Speedcafe and the Parked Up Plus podcast. “If Shane wants to go to another category – or retire – he has that option for ’25 – not for ’24, but for ’25 – and we’ll see how it pans out.”

It’s understood van Gisbergen wanted the get-out clause to allow him to pursue any future opportunities to compete full-time overseas – most likely in the USA.

Equally, Triple Eight needed the short-term security of a commitment to next year to allow for a succession plan if required.

According to Whincup, the decision to re-sign van Gisbergen with a strictly defined second-year option was neither difficult nor unusual.

“If Shane decides that for ’25 that he wants to go do something else outside of the category, he certainly can,” he said. “And to be frank, if anybody within the organisation wants to go somewhere else, and the grass is greener in another category, then I’m not going to hold them to a bloody contract.

“We provide a great place, but first and foremost, you must want to want to be here.”

Whincup is relaxed about van Gisbergen’s surprise revelation, replying a firm “No” when asked if it had created any complications or concerns.

He added: “We didn’t announce it initially because we didn’t want to reveal the details of the contract. But now you’re asking, happy to tell you the truth.”

The Triple Eight Race Engineering managing director and co-team principal also dismissed any suggestion that the ‘one plus one’ extension deal didn’t signify any doubt on either side.

“It’s just an option,” Whincup emphasised. “If he decides to stay in Supercars, then the deal is done.

“But if he decides he wants to go somewhere other than Supercars, then he has that option.”

Next year will be SVG’s eighth season with the team, with which the 33-year-old New Zealander has won three Supercars championships (2016/’21/’22 and two Bathurst 1000s (2020/’22).