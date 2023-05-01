Piastri overcomes illness in Azerbaijan

Oscar Piastri has recounted an Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend that was “pretty rough” at times as he battled illness.

The Australian was plagued by a stomach bug picked up on the run into the weekend in Baku.

He lost almost three kilograms over the weekend but still raced to Sunday’s chequered flag just six seconds behind his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris.

Piastri’s condition was such that he was absent from the team’s Saturday media schedule.

When he spoke to the press following Sunday’s race, he tried to play down the impact of his condition.

“I think the adrenaline’s still kicking in at the moment but I felt a bit better this morning, which was good,” the 22-year-old said.

“Through the race, it didn’t impact me too much.

“I’m a lot lighter than I was at the start of the weekend!

“Today’s probably been the best all weekend, which isn’t saying much.

“It’s been very difficult, physically. Especially yesterday was pretty rough.

“I think I’ve had about four pieces of toast for the whole weekend, so I need to get some food back in me before Miami.”

Alex Albon tagged Piastri as the field concertinaed at Turn 2 on the opening lap.

He then spent much of the race running in Yuki Tsunoda’s wheel tracks en route to his 11th-place finish.

Team-mate Norris picked up another two points for the Wokling-based operation by finishing ninth.

That moves McLaren’s tally to 14 for the season, six points clear of Alpine to sit fifth in the constructors’ championship.