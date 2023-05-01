Aussie Jones leads Porsche rookies at Spa

Australian Harri Jones has launched into his European racing career with a strong start at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

Jones, who is the 2022 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Champion, finished fifth in race one and seventh in the wet second outing in the Porsche Carrera Cup Germany opening round and leads the rookie championship.

It was a positive start to his European campaign where he will compete in the opening round of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup at Imola Italy, in three weeks’ time, alongside the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

In the German Championship, Jones drove for the new squad, Team Scherer Sport PHX, and the line-up included many of his Supercup rivals.

He’ll race for BWT Lechner Racing in the Supercup Championship, and will follow in the footsteps of fellow Carrera Cup Australia graduates like Matt Campbell, Jaxon Evans and Jordan Love that have previously contest the one-make category, regarded as the best in the world.

Jones now turns his attention to the opening round of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, “It’s been a whirlwind start to the year here in Europe,” Jones said.

“I moved to Salzburg [Austria, to be near the Lechner team] four or five weeks ago. So far, we’ve been at five different racetracks with lots of testing and lots of new experiences. I’m learning the new teams, people and new championships.”

“Our next round is back-to-back with Monaco which is going to be a pretty exciting couple of weeks for me,” he added.

In other Porsche news, 2022 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia champion Thomas Sargent will be back in action in the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America Championship next weekend as the series supports the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix.

In local competition, round two of Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia will see the series’ join the Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint at Symmons Plains later this month.