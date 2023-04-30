Wood wins Super2

Passes late in Race 2 of the Dunlop Super 2/3 Series have earn Ryan Wood and Cameron McLeod race victories. In both cases it secured round glory as well.

Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Wood (Holden Commodore ZB) executed a great restart after a second safety car period to grab the lead from where he ran away to a near four second victory.

“I remember the last time Super 2 raced here and Matt Payne get the race win,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jobe Stewart (Image Racing Commodore VF) led Super 3 for 30 laps only to lose out to McLeod (Nissan Altima) with less than two laps remaining.

Overall Wood won ahead of Aaron Love (CoolDrive Ford Mustang) and Lachlan Dalton (Brad Jones Racing ZB) while McLeod won Super 3 with his second race win over first race winner Stewart. Jett Johnson (Altima) was third for the round.

Super 3 rivals throughout last year Brad Vaughan (Tickford Racing Mustang) and Kai Allen (Eggleston Motorsport ZB) shared the front row where Allen took the lead. Vaughan slotted into second but had a five second penalty for a startling creep to overcome, not that he was told about it by the team.

Wood held third ahead of Zach Bates (WAU ZB), Love, Cooper Murray (EM ZB), Dalton, Zak Best (Anderson Motorsport Mustang) and Jay Hanson (Image Racing ZB).

The first safety car came when Ryan Gilroy (VF) shed a wheel and after the restart Wood passed Vaughan. The latter was under threat from Bates but a miscue from him saw contact near turn one which resulted in Vaughan off the track and into the concrete wall.

It was after this safety car that Wood made the restart pass work and shot to the lead. Allen tried to cover but ran wide at turn one which allowed Love and Murray through. Bates was out of the equation with a drive-through penalty.

Dalton finished the race fifth in front of Hanson, Best and the pacey Zane Morse (Mustang) up from 14th early. Matt Chahda (Commodore) was ninth ahead of the Commodores of Aaron Seton, Jack Perkins, Cameron Crick and Jordan Sinni.

Stewart finished one second behind McLeod in Super 3 while Johnson was another half second away in third. Matt McCutcheon (VF) was next in front of Mason Kelly (Altima) and the Commodores in the hands of Chris Smerdon and Jason Gomersall.