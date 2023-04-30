Vaughan/Allen rivalry continues at top of Super 2

Brad Vaughan (Tickford Racing Ford Mustang) and Kai Allen (Eggleston Motorsport Holden Commodore ZB) went one-two in qualifying for race two of the Dunlop Super 2/3 second round at Cargo.com.au Raceway.

Rivals in Super 3 last year, they were split by 500 thousandths of a second and ahead of race one winner, Walkinshaw Racing’s Ryan Wood (ZB), Cooper Murray (EM ZB) and Zach Bates (WAU ZB).

Aaron Love (CoolDrive Mustang) put in a late run to take sixth ahead of Cameron Crick (EM ZB), Brad Jones Racing’s Lachlan Dalton (ZB) and Matt Chahda (ZB) in his 50th round with his family run team.

Yesterday’s pole sitter and Super 2 points leader Zak Best could only manage tenth in the Anderson Motorsport Mustang, and will start ahead of Jay Hanson (Image Racing ZB), Aaron Seton (Gomersall Racing ZB) with the best of the Super 3s in 13th position overall.

The matter of the Crick/Hanson contact during the first race which resulted in the former going off at turn one, was referred to a post-race hearing.

It was found that there was some over-lap and there was no breach of rules.

Also following a stewards meeting, Jobe Stewart (Image Racing Holden Commodore VF) was given the Super 3 race one victory. He had contact from Cameron McLeod on the final lap which allowed the Nissan Altima driver to take the chequered flag first. McLeod was given a five second penalty as result and was relegated to second.

Stewart was able to then go out and take Super 3 the fastest time for race two with a 55.9571 second lap, a better time than one that already had him on pole.

Matt McCutcheon (Eggleston Motorsport VF) was just 0.04 seconds away in second spot.

Mason Kelly headed the Nissan brigade ahead of McLeod and Jett Johnson.

They were followed by Commodore drivers Ryan Gilroy, Jason Gomersall and Chris Smerdon. Gilroy also incurred the wrath of the stewards and received monetary penalties for pit lane rule breaches.