Van Gisbergen has out clause in new Triple Eight contract

A clause which would allow Shane van Gisbergen to exit his new contract with Triple Eight Race Engineering and race overseas has come to light.

The three-time champion recently signed a new, multi-year deal to continue to drive the #97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Camaro in the Repco Supercars Championship.

However, he does in fact have the right to leave early if he lands an opportunity in another category.

A team spokesperson advised Speedcafe, “We signed a multi-year deal with Shane which includes clauses should he decide to move to another category.

“If he stays with Supercars he will be driving for Triple Eight.”

In an interview which is set to play in full on the television broadcast later today, van Gisbergen spoke on his renewal.

“It was pretty awesome, like, easy chats with Jamie [Whincup, Team Principal],” he said.

“Obviously, there’s attractions and grass is greener at the moment to have a look at new challenges and, yeah, had some good chats with some people [who are] outside of the sport now, I guess.

“Yeah, it was good, so at least one more year here, which is cool.”

Asked to clarify then if he had signed a one-year extension, the New Zealander’s response began with, “Oh, yeah… contracts.”

Notably, van Gisbergen is seemingly set to make a cameo appearance in the NASCAR Cup Series in coming months.

Should it come to pass, it appears the drive would be in Trackhouse Racing’s ‘Project91’ entry which is earmarked for drivers from foreign countries/disciplines such as world drivers’ champion Kimi Raikkonen, who now has two races under his belt in the #91 Chevrolet.

The Cup Series heads to Sonoma on the weekend of Sunday, June 11 and Chicago for a first ever street race on July 2, both of which fall a week before Supercars Championship events at Hidden Valley and Townsville.

Van Gisbergen has qualified ninth and 21st for today’s two races at the Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint at Wanneroo Raceway.

He won Race 7 on the afternoon prior, but that outcome is subject to a protest from Erebus Motorsport after contact between he and Brodie Kostecki during a decisive, penultimate-lap pass.

The hearing is being held between qualifying and Race 8, this morning (local time).