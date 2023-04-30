Time set for Erebus protest hearing

The hearing into Erebus Motorsport’s protest following Race 7 of the Repco Supercars Championship in Perth will be held mid-morning (local time).

A Motorsport Australia spokesperson has advised Speedcafe that a summons has been issued in recent minutes, after Erebus lodged a protest on the previous evening.

The hearing will take place from 10:15 local time/12:15 AEST, shortly after the two Supercars Championship practice sessions.

The stewards involved in the matter are also working on the Dunlop Super2 Series qualifying session which is just about to unfold (from 08:30 local time/10:30 AEST), and will then also be adjudicating on the Championship sessions which immediately follow, hence the timing.

It is hoped that an outcome will be known before the commencement of Race 8 of the season, which is officially scheduled for 11:45 local time/13:45 AEST.

Race 7 ended in thrilling circumstances, with Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Shane van Gisbergen forcing his way past Erebus’s Brodie Kostecki on the penultimate lap of 42 around Wanneroo Raceway and going on to take victory.

Kostecki had not long been issued a bad sportsmanship flag for blocking, while van Gisbergen had repeatedly rammed the rear of the #99 Chevrolet Camaro in a bid to unsettle the then-leader.

