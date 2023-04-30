Talbot and Hofer atone with dominant win

Liam Talbot together with Max Hofer bounced back from their race-ending incident of race one, to clearly win Race 2 of the Fanatic GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS second round in West Australia.

Their domination of the one-hour, 61 lap race started with Pros in the cars. The German Hofer led from the outset and built up an advantage they were able to maintain at the 87 second mandatory pitstop.

In the end their winning margin was 28.3 seconds over fellow Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 drivers Chris Mies and Geoff Emery with 8.2 seconds to Richie Stanaway and Prince Jeffri Ibrahim (Mercedes AMG GT3) and a similar margin to Garnett Patterson (Porsche 911 GT3R).

Jamie Whincup and Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim (Mercedes) crossed the line fifth, but a lap down. However they was slotted back to seventh with a 15 second penalty due to Ibrahim being involved in two incidents in his stint.

The first involved contact with Ross Poulakis that saw the Mercedes that Jayden Ojeda started the race, off at turn five, and shortly after contact with the Tony Bates Mercedes (with Jordan Love) at turn four.

The beneficiary was Brad Schumacher (Audi) who ended up with fifth in a single handed drive. He placed ahead of Poulakis and Ojeda while Bates and Love finished eighth.

Matt Stoupas and Paul Stokell (Audi) took ninth ahead of Glen Wood and Justin McMillan, and Brett Hobson and Mike Bailey (a further lad down) in their Mercedes AMGs.

Also on his own Michael Kokkinos was next.

He survived contact at turn six from Meis when the German had just taken second off Love and was about to put Kokkinos down a lap.

Garth Walden and Michael Sheargold (Mercedes) finished 13th ahead of the Audis driven by Ash Samadi and Renee Gracie while Mark Griffith (Mercedes) placed 16th in the lone GT4 car.