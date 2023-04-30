Starting Grid: Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Sunday 30th April, 2023 - 7:55pm
Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix from Baku.
|1. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|2. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|3. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|4. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|5. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|6. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|7. Lando Norris
McLaren
|8. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|9. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|10. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|11. George Russell
Mercedes
|12. Alex Albon
Williams
|13. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|14. Logan Sargeant
Williams
|15. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|16. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|17. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|18. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|19. Nyck de Vries
Scuderia AlphaTauri
Car 31 (Esteban Ocon) – Required to start from the pit lane – Car modified whilst under parc ferme conditions
