Starting Grid: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 30th April, 2023 - 7:55pm

Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix from Baku.

1. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
2. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
3. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
4. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
5. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
6. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
7. Lando Norris
McLaren
8. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
9. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
10. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
11. George Russell
Mercedes
12. Alex Albon
Williams
13. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
14. Logan Sargeant
Williams
15. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
16. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
17. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
18. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
19. Nyck de Vries
Scuderia AlphaTauri

Car 31 (Esteban Ocon) – Required to start from the pit lane – Car modified whilst under parc ferme conditions

