Results: Perth Supercars Race 9 Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 30th April, 2023 - 12:21pm

Full results from the Supercars Qualifying session for Race 9 at the 2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth Super Sprint.

Po No Competitor/Team Driver Car Laps Fastest Lap Gap
1 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 3 0:54.1828RS
2 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 5 0:54.2652 S 0:00.0824
3 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Ford Mustang GT 6 0:54.3013 S 0:00.1185
4 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Chev Camaro ZL1 3 0:54.3035 0:00.1207
5 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 6 0:54.3698 0:00.1870
6 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 2 0:54.3714 0:00.1886
7 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 6 0:54.3821 0:00.1993
8 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 5 0:54.4220 0:00.2392
9 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Chev Camaro ZL1 5 0:54.4664 0:00.2836
10 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Chev Camaro ZL1 6 0:54.4796 0:00.2968
11 20 Toyota Forklifts Scott Pye Ford Mustang GT 7 0:54.5120 0:00.3292
12 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 7 0:54.5367 0:00.3539
13 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Chev Camaro ZL1 7 0:54.5410 0:00.3582
14 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Chev Camaro ZL1 5 0:54.5456 0:00.3628
15 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 7 0:54.5558 0:00.3730
16 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 3 0:54.5676 0:00.3848
17 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 4 0:54.5829 0:00.4001
18 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Chev Camaro ZL1 7 0:54.5920 0:00.4092
19 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 6 0:54.6203 0:00.4375
20 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Chev Camaro ZL1 3 0:54.6293 0:00.4465
21 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 3 0:54.6616 0:00.4788
22 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 6 0:54.7896 0:00.6068
23 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 6 0:54.8049 0:00.6221
24 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 6 0:54.8579 0:00.6751
25 600 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Ford Mustang GT 7 0:54.9790 0:00.7962

