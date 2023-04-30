Results: Perth Supercars Race 9 Qualifying
Sunday 30th April, 2023 - 12:21pm
Full results from the Supercars Qualifying session for Race 9 at the 2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth Super Sprint.
Read the full session report here.
|Po
|No
|Competitor/Team
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Fastest Lap
|Gap
|1
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|3
|0:54.1828RS
|2
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Ford Mustang GT
|5
|0:54.2652 S
|0:00.0824
|3
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Ford Mustang GT
|6
|0:54.3013 S
|0:00.1185
|4
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|3
|0:54.3035
|0:00.1207
|5
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|6
|0:54.3698
|0:00.1870
|6
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Ford Mustang GT
|2
|0:54.3714
|0:00.1886
|7
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|6
|0:54.3821
|0:00.1993
|8
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|5
|0:54.4220
|0:00.2392
|9
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5
|0:54.4664
|0:00.2836
|10
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|0:54.4796
|0:00.2968
|11
|20
|Toyota Forklifts
|Scott Pye
|Ford Mustang GT
|7
|0:54.5120
|0:00.3292
|12
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|0:54.5367
|0:00.3539
|13
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|0:54.5410
|0:00.3582
|14
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5
|0:54.5456
|0:00.3628
|15
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Ford Mustang GT
|7
|0:54.5558
|0:00.3730
|16
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|3
|0:54.5676
|0:00.3848
|17
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Ford Mustang GT
|4
|0:54.5829
|0:00.4001
|18
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|0:54.5920
|0:00.4092
|19
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|0:54.6203
|0:00.4375
|20
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|3
|0:54.6293
|0:00.4465
|21
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|3
|0:54.6616
|0:00.4788
|22
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|0:54.7896
|0:00.6068
|23
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|0:54.8049
|0:00.6221
|24
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|0:54.8579
|0:00.6751
|25
|600
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Ford Mustang GT
|7
|0:54.9790
|0:00.7962
