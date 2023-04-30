> News > Supercars

Results: Perth Supercars Race 8 Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 30th April, 2023 - 12:16pm

Full results from the Supercars Qualifying session for Race 8 at the 2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth Super Sprint.

Po No Competitor/Team Driver Car Laps Fastest Lap Gap
1 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 7 0:54.2450*S
2 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 9 0:54.2854 0:00.0404
3 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 8 0:54.3999 0:00.1549
4 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 6 0:54.4074 0:00.1624
5 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 9 0:54.4134 0:00.1684
6 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 9 0:54.4141 0:00.1691
7 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 9 0:54.4356 0:00.1906
8 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 10 0:54.4357 0:00.1907
9 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 7 0:54.4383 0:00.1933
10 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 7 0:54.4578 0:00.2128
11 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 7 0:54.5219 0:00.2769
12 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 10 0:54.5246 0:00.2796
13 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 6 0:54.5591 0:00.3141
14 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 11 0:54.5668 0:00.3218
15 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 8 0:54.5758 0:00.3308
16 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 7 0:54.6050 0:00.3600
17 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 8 0:54.6102 0:00.3652
18 20 Toyota Forklifts Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 8 0:54.6196 0:00.3746
19 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 7 0:54.7017 0:00.4567
20 600 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 8 0:54.7107 0:00.4657
21 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 7 0:54.7616 0:00.5166
22 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 7 0:54.8483 0:00.6033
23 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 9 0:54.9497 0:00.7047
24 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 9 0:55.0457 0:00.8007
25 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 9 0:55.0904 0:00.8454

