Results: Perth Supercars Race 8 Qualifying
Sunday 30th April, 2023 - 12:16pm
Full results from the Supercars Qualifying session for Race 8 at the 2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth Super Sprint.
|Po
|No
|Competitor/Team
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Fastest Lap
|Gap
|1
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|0:54.2450*S
|2
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|0:54.2854
|0:00.0404
|3
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|0:54.3999
|0:00.1549
|4
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|0:54.4074
|0:00.1624
|5
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|0:54.4134
|0:00.1684
|6
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|0:54.4141
|0:00.1691
|7
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|0:54.4356
|0:00.1906
|8
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|10
|0:54.4357
|0:00.1907
|9
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|0:54.4383
|0:00.1933
|10
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|0:54.4578
|0:00.2128
|11
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|7
|0:54.5219
|0:00.2769
|12
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|10
|0:54.5246
|0:00.2796
|13
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|0:54.5591
|0:00.3141
|14
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|11
|0:54.5668
|0:00.3218
|15
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|0:54.5758
|0:00.3308
|16
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|7
|0:54.6050
|0:00.3600
|17
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|0:54.6102
|0:00.3652
|18
|20
|Toyota Forklifts
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|8
|0:54.6196
|0:00.3746
|19
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|0:54.7017
|0:00.4567
|20
|600
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|8
|0:54.7107
|0:00.4657
|21
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|0:54.7616
|0:00.5166
|22
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|0:54.8483
|0:00.6033
|23
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|9
|0:54.9497
|0:00.7047
|24
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|9
|0:55.0457
|0:00.8007
|25
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|0:55.0904
|0:00.8454
