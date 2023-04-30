Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Sunday 30th April, 2023 - 10:41pm
Full results from the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix from Baku.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|51
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|2.137
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|21.217
|4
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|22.024
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|45.491
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|46.145
|7
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|51.617
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|74.24
|9
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|80.376
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|83.862
|11
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|86.501
|12
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|88.623
|13
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|89.729
|14
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|91.332
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|97.794
|16
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|100.943
|17
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1L
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1L
|19
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|15L
|20
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|42L
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]