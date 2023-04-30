> News > Formula 1

Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 30th April, 2023 - 10:41pm

Full results from the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix from Baku.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 51
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2.137
3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 21.217
4 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 22.024
5 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 45.491
6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 46.145
7 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 51.617
8 63 George Russell Mercedes 74.24
9 4 Lando Norris McLaren 80.376
10 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 83.862
11 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 86.501
12 23 Alex Albon Williams 88.623
13 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 89.729
14 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 91.332
15 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 97.794
16 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 100.943
17 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1L
18 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1L
19 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 15L
20 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 42L

