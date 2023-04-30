> News > Formula 1

Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sprint

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 30th April, 2023 - 12:09am

Full results from the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Sprint from Baku.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 17
2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 4.463
3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 5.065
4 63 George Russell Mercedes 8.532
5 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 10.388
6 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 11.613
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 16.503
8 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 18.417
9 23 Alex Albon Williams 21.757
10 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 22.851
11 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27.99
12 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 34.602
13 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 36.918
14 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 41.626
15 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 48.587
16 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 49.917
17 4 Lando Norris McLaren 51.104
18 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 60.621
19 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 15L

