Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sprint
Sunday 30th April, 2023 - 12:09am
Full results from the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Sprint from Baku.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|17
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|4.463
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|5.065
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|8.532
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|10.388
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|11.613
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|16.503
|8
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|18.417
|9
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|21.757
|10
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|22.851
|11
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27.99
|12
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|34.602
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|36.918
|14
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|41.626
|15
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|48.587
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|49.917
|17
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|51.104
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|60.621
|19
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|15L
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]