Results: 2023 Perth Supercars Race 9

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 30th April, 2023 - 6:47pm

Full results from the Sunday Supercars Race 9 at the 2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth Super Sprint.

Po No Competitor/Team Driver Vehicle Lap Race Time
1 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 42 39:51.3676
2 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 42 39:58.2482
3 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:01.1496
4 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 42 40:02.8637
5 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 42 40:04.0036
6 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 42 40:07.4524
7 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 42 40:09.6420
8 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:10.2687
9 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 42 40:13.4914
10 20 Toyota Forklifts Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:13.7301
11 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:14.0037
12 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:14.3665
13 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 42 40:15.1043
14 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 42 40:21.0885
15 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 42 40:22.9737
16 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:24.0636
17 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:25.9331
18 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 42 40:26.0439
19 600 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:26.4938
20 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:32.0642
21 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:33.6439
22 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:33.8904
23 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 42 40:36.2849
24 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:40.5470
NC 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 32 40:16.7774

