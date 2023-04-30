Results: 2023 Perth Supercars Race 9
Sunday 30th April, 2023 - 6:47pm
Full results from the Sunday Supercars Race 9 at the 2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth Super Sprint.
|Po
|No
|Competitor/Team
|Driver
|Vehicle
|Lap
|Race Time
|1
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|39:51.3676
|2
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|39:58.2482
|3
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:01.1496
|4
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:02.8637
|5
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:04.0036
|6
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:07.4524
|7
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:09.6420
|8
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:10.2687
|9
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:13.4914
|10
|20
|Toyota Forklifts
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:13.7301
|11
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:14.0037
|12
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:14.3665
|13
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:15.1043
|14
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:21.0885
|15
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:22.9737
|16
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:24.0636
|17
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:25.9331
|18
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:26.0439
|19
|600
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:26.4938
|20
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:32.0642
|21
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:33.6439
|22
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:33.8904
|23
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:36.2849
|24
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:40.5470
|NC
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|32
|40:16.7774
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]