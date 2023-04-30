> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Perth Supercars Race 8

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 30th April, 2023 - 2:47pm

< Back

Full results from the Sunday Supercars Race 8 at the 2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth Super Sprint.

Read the session report here.

Po No Competitor/Team Driver Car Laps Race Time
1 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 42 39:58.9291
2 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:05.1854
3 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 42 40:08.6823
4 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 42 40:11.3131
5 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:11.7305
6 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 42 40:12.2914
7 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 42 40:15.4635
8 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 42 40:16.6262
9 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 42 40:17.9578
10 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:22.8678
11 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:25.3709
12 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:28.3484
13 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:28.6355
14 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 42 40:32.0941
15 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:32.2533
16 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:33.5952
17 20 Toyota Forklifts Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:34.5149
18 600 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:34.7093
19 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 42 40:37.2704
20 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 42 40:37.9261
21 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 42 40:38.5096
22 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 42 40:39.3099
23 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 42 40:39.7347
24 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 40 40:03.5296
25 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 35 40:26.8424

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]