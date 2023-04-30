Results: 2023 Perth Supercars Race 8
Sunday 30th April, 2023 - 2:47pm
Full results from the Sunday Supercars Race 8 at the 2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth Super Sprint.
|Po
|No
|Competitor/Team
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Race Time
|1
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|39:58.9291
|2
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:05.1854
|3
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:08.6823
|4
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:11.3131
|5
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:11.7305
|6
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:12.2914
|7
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:15.4635
|8
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:16.6262
|9
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:17.9578
|10
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:22.8678
|11
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:25.3709
|12
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:28.3484
|13
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:28.6355
|14
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:32.0941
|15
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:32.2533
|16
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:33.5952
|17
|20
|Toyota Forklifts
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:34.5149
|18
|600
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:34.7093
|19
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:37.2704
|20
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|40:37.9261
|21
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:38.5096
|22
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:39.3099
|23
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|40:39.7347
|24
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|40
|40:03.5296
|25
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|40:26.8424
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]