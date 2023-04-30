Countdown on to today’s giant motorsport memorabilia auction

Fans and collectors have just a few hours to get their hands on some rare motorsport memorabilia being offered through Lloyds Auctions.

Australian motorsport entrepreneur and Speedcafe founder Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray has put up an extensive part of his private memorabilia collection for sale through Lloyds Auctions.

The auction has over 200 items ranging from original race-worn helmets and suits to racing caps with no reserve. The auction is live until 2pm today and has attracted national and international bidders.

A minimum of 10 percent of all proceeds from the auction will be donated to Motor Racing Ministries, the nominated charity of Speedcafe.com for many years.

Many of the pieces have been personally autographed by the original driver/rider and can be bid on here.

There are several nominated items where 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the charity.

“The level of interest has been incredible and it looks like the majority of the items will reach their reserve price and find a new home,” said Murray.

“Some of the items that have attracted the most interest have been the door from Peter Brock’s 05 Commodore, the Mario Andretti pinball machine and many of the helmets.

“The race suits have also brought some strong bidding while many of the hats, books, DVDs, VHS tapes and artwork have been listed without a reserve and will be sold.

“We have raised well over $100,000 for Motor Racing Ministries in recent years and we look forward to adding to that tally substantially with this auction.”

The majority of the items have been purchased by Murray from charity auctions or private collections during the last three decades and are linked to many forms of motorsport including Supercars, Formula 1, IndyCar and MotoGP.

Some of the other unique items in the auction include:

Alan Jones’ first ever go-kart helmet. Signed unauthenticated by the 1980 Formula 1 World Champion.

A door from Peter Brock’s 05 Commodore from his last year of full-time competition in Australia.

A rare Mario Andretti Pinball machine which is in mint condition.

A pair of race-worn boots from Wayne Gardner’s 1986 500cc season.

Signed boots and gloves from the late Dan Wheldon

Gloves, team shirts and helmets from several Supercars stars

The auction will conclude at 2:00pm on Sunday 30 April 2023.

Visit the Lloyds Auctions site here.