Barry Ryan explains Erebus protest

Barry Ryan has explained why Erebus Motorsport chose to lodge a protest over Race 7 of the Repco Supercars Championship, at the Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint.

A hearing will be held later this morning after Erebus was aggrieved over how Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Shane van Gisbergen managed to decisively overtake Brodie Kostecki for the lead at Turn 6 of Wanneroo Raceway.

Van Gisbergen made contact towards the right-rear corner of the #99 Chevrolet Camaro when he showed the nose at ‘Kolb Corner’, which helped him force his way past and into first position with barely more than a lap to go.

Speaking a short time ago, Erebus CEO Barry Ryan said, “The grounds are pretty simple.

“You know, we want to see the hard racing, we don’t want to win in the stewards room, but the rule is pretty clear; you can’t get an unfair advantage by making contact with a car.

“So, while the rules are written like that, what Shane did is wrong.

“So, we thought we want to go to the stewards and see what their opinion is.”

On what he is seeking, Ryan added, “Just consistency. There’s been a lot of that this year already, and there’s usually a penalty with it.

“So, we just want consistency in the rules. So, the way the rule’s written, Shane did something wrong, so we just want consistency.”