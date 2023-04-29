WATCH: Supercars congratulates Frosty on 600 starts

Mark Winterbottom lines up for his 600th Repco Supercars Championship start when Race 7 gets underway at today’s Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint.

The 41-year-old is only the third driver to achieve the milestone, after Craig Lowndes (675) and Garth Tander (642), and will run the #600 in place of his regular #18 this weekend in Perth.

He’ll line up 13th in the Team 18 Dewalt Chevrolet Camaro for lights out at 15:45 local time/17:45 AEST for the 42-lap race at Wanneroo Raceway.