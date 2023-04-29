VIDEO: Supercars fires changes explained
Saturday 29th April, 2023 - 11:10am
Watch Brad Jones explain the testing and measures taken by Supercars following fires on board the Ford Mustangs of Nick Percat and James Courtney at Albert Park during the 2023 Beaurepaires Melbourne SuperSprint.
The dramatic fires prompted Supercars to implement rolling starts behind the Safety Car for the remainder of the races at Albert Park, before further investigations could be carried out in an effort resolve the issues.
