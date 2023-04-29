> News > Formula 1

Starting Grid: Azerbaijan Sprint

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 29th April, 2023 - 10:30pm

Check out the starting grid for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Sprint from Baku.

1. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
2. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
3. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
4. George Russell
Mercedes
5. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
6. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
7. Alex Albon
Williams
8. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
9. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
10. Lando Norris
McLaren
11. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
12. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
13. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
14. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
15. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
16. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
17. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
18. Nyck de Vries
Scuderia AlphaTauri

Car 31 (Esteban Ocon)Required to start from the pit lane – Car modified whilst under parc ferme conditions
Car 2 (Logan Sargeant)Withdrawn

