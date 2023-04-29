Starting Grid: Azerbaijan Sprint
Saturday 29th April, 2023 - 10:30pm
Check out the starting grid for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Sprint from Baku.
|1. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|2. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|3. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|4. George Russell
Mercedes
|5. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|6. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|7. Alex Albon
Williams
|8. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|9. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|10. Lando Norris
McLaren
|11. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|12. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|13. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|14. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|15. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|16. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|17. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|18. Nyck de Vries
Scuderia AlphaTauri
Car 31 (Esteban Ocon) – Required to start from the pit lane – Car modified whilst under parc ferme conditions
Car 2 (Logan Sargeant) – Withdrawn
