Results: Perth Supercars Race 7 Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 29th April, 2023 - 3:22pm

Full results from the Supercars knockout Qualifying session for Race 7 at the 2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth Super Sprint.

Pos Num Driver Competitor/Team Vehicle Time Gap
1 97 Shane van Gisbergen Red Bull Ampol Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 54.3625
2 99 Brodie Kostecki Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Chev Camaro ZL1 54.388 0:00.0257
3 26 David Reynolds Penrite Racing Ford Mustang GT 54.6450 0:00.2825
4 34 Jack Le Brocq Truck Assist Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 54.6503 0:00.2878
5 19 Matthew Payne Penrite Racing Ford Mustang GT 54.683 0:00.3212
6 5 James Courtney Snowy River Racing Ford Mustang GT 54.738 0:00.3763
7 17 Will Davison Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang GT 54.864 0:00.5020
8 55 Thomas Randle Castrol Racing Ford Mustang GT 54.882 0:00.5195
9 23 Tim Slade Nulon Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 54.898 0:00.5356
10 14 Bryce Fullwood Middy’s Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 54.934 0:00.5718
11 88 Broc Feeney Red Bull Ampol Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 54.5640 0:00.2015
12 3 Todd Hazelwood CoolDrive Racing Ford Mustang GT 54.5662 0:00.2037
13 600 Mark Winterbottom DEWALT Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 54.581 0:00.2189
14 2 Nick Percat Mobil 1 NTI Racing Ford Mustang GT 54.591 0:00.2294
15 25 Chaz Mostert Mobil 1 Optus Racing Ford Mustang GT 54.653 0:00.2912
16 56 Declan Fraser Tradie Racing Ford Mustang GT 54.717 0:00.3553
17 96 Macauley Jones Pizza Hut Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 54.774 0:00.4118
18 11 Anton De Pasquale Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang GT 54.785 0:00.4234
19 6 Cameron Waters Monster Energy Racing Ford Mustang GT 54.936 0:00.5736
20 20 Scott Pye Toyota Forklifts Chev Camaro ZL1 55.010 0:00.6482
21 8 Andre Heimgartner R&J Batteries Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 54.7459 0:00.3834
22 9 William Brown Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Chev Camaro ZL1 54.7511 0:00.3886
23 35 Cameron Hill Truck Assist Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 54.7568 0:00.3943
24 31 James Golding Nulon Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 54.7901 0:00.4276
25 4 Jack Smith SCT Motorsport Chev Camaro ZL1 54.9327 0:00.5702 


















