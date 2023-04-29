Results: Perth Supercars Race 7 Qualifying
Saturday 29th April, 2023 - 3:22pm
Full results from the Supercars knockout Qualifying session for Race 7 at the 2023 Bosch Power Tools Perth Super Sprint.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Competitor/Team
|Vehicle
|Time
|Gap
|1
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|54.3625
|2
|99
|Brodie Kostecki
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|54.388
|0:00.0257
|3
|26
|David Reynolds
|Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|54.6450
|0:00.2825
|4
|34
|Jack Le Brocq
|Truck Assist Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|54.6503
|0:00.2878
|5
|19
|Matthew Payne
|Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|54.683
|0:00.3212
|6
|5
|James Courtney
|Snowy River Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|54.738
|0:00.3763
|7
|17
|Will Davison
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|54.864
|0:00.5020
|8
|55
|Thomas Randle
|Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|54.882
|0:00.5195
|9
|23
|Tim Slade
|Nulon Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|54.898
|0:00.5356
|10
|14
|Bryce Fullwood
|Middy’s Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|54.934
|0:00.5718
|11
|88
|Broc Feeney
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|54.5640
|0:00.2015
|12
|3
|Todd Hazelwood
|CoolDrive Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|54.5662
|0:00.2037
|13
|600
|Mark Winterbottom
|DEWALT Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|54.581
|0:00.2189
|14
|2
|Nick Percat
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|54.591
|0:00.2294
|15
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|54.653
|0:00.2912
|16
|56
|Declan Fraser
|Tradie Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|54.717
|0:00.3553
|17
|96
|Macauley Jones
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|54.774
|0:00.4118
|18
|11
|Anton De Pasquale
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|54.785
|0:00.4234
|19
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Monster Energy Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|54.936
|0:00.5736
|20
|20
|Scott Pye
|Toyota Forklifts
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|55.010
|0:00.6482
|21
|8
|Andre Heimgartner
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|54.7459
|0:00.3834
|22
|9
|William Brown
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|54.7511
|0:00.3886
|23
|35
|Cameron Hill
|Truck Assist Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|54.7568
|0:00.3943
|24
|31
|James Golding
|Nulon Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|54.7901
|0:00.4276
|25
|4
|Jack Smith
|SCT Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|54.9327
|0:00.5702
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]