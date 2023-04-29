Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Sprint Shootout
Saturday 29th April, 2023 - 7:20pm
Full results from the Sprint Shootout at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix from Baku.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:42.820
|1:42.500
|1:41.697
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:43.858
|1:42.925
|1:41.844
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:43.288
|1:42.417
|1:41.987
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:43.763
|1:43.112
|1:42.252
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:43.622
|1:42.909
|1:42.287
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:43.561
|1:43.061
|1:42.502
|7
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:43.987
|1:43.376
|1:42.846
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:43.789
|1:42.976
|1:43.010
|9
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:43.879
|1:43.375
|1:43.064
|10
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:43.938
|1:43.395
|No time
|11
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:44.179
|1:43.427
|12
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:44.843
|1:43.806
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:44.433
|1:44.088
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:44.101
|1:44.332
|15
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:44.042
|No time
|16
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:45.177
|17
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:45.352
|18
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:45.436
|19
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:46.951
|20
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:48.180
